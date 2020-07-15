Advertisement

International students in NCFL “relieved” after reversed ICE rule regarding online classes

The reversal comes after a lawsuit filed against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that was backed by more than 200 colleges including Santa Fe College.
By Brianda Villegas
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The federal government is “reversing” a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if they had been forced buy their college to take all-online classes.

The reversal comes after a lawsuit filed against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that was backed by more than 200 colleges including Santa Fe College.

UF international student Mariana Lopez says she feels relieved about now being able to complete her degree while in Gainesville.

“Now I have like the certainty I can stay in the US at least until December and I can finish my fall semester here and that makes me really happy,” she said.

Before the reversal, University of Florida leaders sent emails out to international students saying they would work on a plan to keep them at the university.

Lopez expressed her gratitude for the support.

“A lot of people in general were really concerned about our situation and were really trying to help us change that. Like signing petitions, raising awareness, like fighting in any way they could to let us stay in the country,” she said.

The previous guidelines had stated international students would have to leave the country if they were not enrolled in at least one in-person class.

The first day of school for University of Florida students is August 31st.

Santa Fe College plans on opening August 24.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marion County Commission discusses budget during workshop - clipped version

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Starke police: Shooting leaves 19-year-old man dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The names of the victim, potential suspects, or persons of interest are not being released by police at this time.

News

Marion County Commission discusses budget during workshop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
As Marion County Commissioners consider their shortfall, they have heard from various department heads over the past three days-- including one of the biggest budgetary expenditures, the Sheriff’s Office.

News

Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigates attempted escape at county jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Investigators are not releasing much information at this time but say the escape attempt happened Monday night.

Latest News

News

Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigates attempted escape at county jail

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

What you need to know about Tax Day 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The last day to file your taxes is Wednesday, however, there is still an option to file for an extension.

News

Alachua County Jail inmate with COVID-19 is hospitalized

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
People with the jail tell TV20 a COVID-19 positive inmate was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

News

Alachua County School Board meets to vote on reopening plans

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Wednesday, July 15th, is a special meeting for the Alachua County School Board where members will vote on plans to reopen.

News

Marion County Pets: Dulce, Joe, and Lily

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Dixie County releases start of school draft plan

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Dixie County is planning to have students return to class on August 10th.