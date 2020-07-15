International students in NCFL “relieved” after reversed ICE rule regarding online classes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The federal government is “reversing” a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if they had been forced buy their college to take all-online classes.

The reversal comes after a lawsuit filed against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that was backed by more than 200 colleges including Santa Fe College.

UF international student Mariana Lopez says she feels relieved about now being able to complete her degree while in Gainesville.

“Now I have like the certainty I can stay in the US at least until December and I can finish my fall semester here and that makes me really happy,” she said.

Before the reversal, University of Florida leaders sent emails out to international students saying they would work on a plan to keep them at the university.

Lopez expressed her gratitude for the support.

“A lot of people in general were really concerned about our situation and were really trying to help us change that. Like signing petitions, raising awareness, like fighting in any way they could to let us stay in the country,” she said.

The previous guidelines had stated international students would have to leave the country if they were not enrolled in at least one in-person class.

The first day of school for University of Florida students is August 31st.

Santa Fe College plans on opening August 24.

