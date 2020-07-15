Levy County offers free COVID-19 testing to residents

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County is again offering free mobile COVID-19 testing to residents.

Last week the Department of Health offered testing in Williston at the Holy Family Catholic Church where more than 100 people were tested.

This week mobile testing will be at the Greater Rock Hill Baptist Church on Northeast 10th Street in Williston.

The event is Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Testing is also available every weekday at the Levy County Department of Health on West Main Street in Bronson.

Levy County COVID-19 testing (WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.