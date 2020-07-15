Advertisement

Levy County offers free COVID-19 testing to residents

Last week the Department of Health offered testing in Williston at the Holy Family Catholic Church where more than 100 people were tested.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County is again offering free mobile COVID-19 testing to residents.

This week mobile testing will be at the Greater Rock Hill Baptist Church on Northeast 10th Street in Williston.

The event is Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Testing is also available every weekday at the Levy County Department of Health on West Main Street in Bronson.

Levy County COVID-19 testing
Levy County COVID-19 testing(WCJB)

