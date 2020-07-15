Local Rotary Club responds to the pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Civic organizations across North-Central Florida have made changes to help protect their members since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Rotary Club of Gainesville was forced to go virtual with their meetings because of the pandemic. Jenni Van Hart, a past president of the club and current member, said the virtual aspect is here to stay.

"Zoom because you can meet anywhere, anyhow, has allowed us to invite our friends," said Van Hart.

She said this new format allows older members who are at risk and potential members to view meetings without any interruptions to their day.

"They don't have to go and drop what they are doing at work and go to a physical meeting," said Van Hart. "They are able to click on the link, sit at their desk, and attend."

Richard Allen is a member of the Rotary Club of Gainesville, and he said they are using this unique situation as an opportunity to continue with their mission.

"On a specific world service project, for instance, Cambodia, we have shifted our focus there with all of our teams in Cambodia to work on sanitation on producing face masks," said Allen.

He said that COVID-19 has done one thing for all chapters of the organization.

"The pandemic has really brought a lot of us together around the world," said Allen. "We are all experiencing the same thing, whether it be it's our Australian Rotarians, our United States Rotarians, it's our Cambodian Rotarians, our European ones. Everybody is experiencing the same things in our country."

Van Hart said the virtual option also allows members to attend international meetings in Australia or Europe.

“We talk about visiting other clubs when we go traveling. Well, we are not traveling right now, be we can still visit other clubs and hear the stories and hear the fun activities and the projects that those clubs are doing,” said Van Hart.

She said the pandemic is changing the way the group serves the community, but they are finding ways to get the job done. Van Hart said that they have donated food and money to Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, but they have one special project on Saturday.

"We're going to serve at Terwilliger Elementary School, we are going to do some outdoor work," said Van Hart. "We are able to do gardening, and landscaping and painting."

She said one of the benefits of meeting virtually is being able to have guest speakers from across the globe. Van Hart said they are transitioning back to in-person meetings, but will be keeping the virtual option as well.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.