Marion County Pets: Dulce, Joe, and Lily

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Dulce is a 1-year-old male mixed breed dog. True to his name, he has got a sweet, chocolate-colored coat plus an affectionate personality to go with it! They say he loves people, especially ones happy to give out some belly rubs.

Joe is a male adult cat who they say happens to be a bit on the ‘chonky’ side. Still, they say they have been inspiring some exercise by giving his stalking skills a bit of a workout with fun feather toys.

Lily is a 2-year-old female tabby kitty. They say this beautiful lady is happy to nuzzle you for attention and give you plenty of snuggles while you pet her. Plus, she has a wonderful, relaxing purr.

Adoptions are normally $50, but you can come to meet a new friend with free adoptions through the 18th!

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit the Animal Services page on Marion County’s website.

Adopt a Pet
Adopt a Pet(WCJB)

