Marion County Public Schools extends deadline to register students

The district has extended the deadline to register students, which was July 15th, until next Wednesday, July 22nd.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is giving parents more time to decide how their children will be taught.

Parents can choose a traditional classroom or online classes at home.

Parents will also be able to change their choice after the first 9 week grading period.

Marion County School
Marion County School(WCJB)

