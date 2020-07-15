Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigates attempted escape at county jail

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted escape at the county jail.

Investigators are not releasing much information at this time but say the escape attempt happened Monday night.

It involved someone outside of the jail trying to help an inmate break out. The attempt failed.

No arrests have been made.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Marion County Jail (WCJB)

