Pair of fillies tops day one OBS sales

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of fillies topped the sales during the first day of the OBS July sale of 2-year-olds in training and horses of racing age.

A filly sired by Shackleford out of Peace Queen was auctioned for $375,000.

Another filly by Malibu Moon out of Samsational went for $350,000.

Despite the pandemic day one was solid but fell short of last year.

147 head sold for a little less than $4.8 million.

Day two starts Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

