Pair of fillies tops day one OBS sales
A pair of fillies topped the sales during the first day of the OBS July sale of 2-year-olds in training and horses of racing age.
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of fillies topped the sales during the first day of the OBS July sale of 2-year-olds in training and horses of racing age.
A filly sired by Shackleford out of Peace Queen was auctioned for $375,000.
Another filly by Malibu Moon out of Samsational went for $350,000.
Despite the pandemic day one was solid but fell short of last year.
147 head sold for a little less than $4.8 million.
Day two starts Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.