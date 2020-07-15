Pastors and people gather for 7:14 in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

People and pastors from all across North Central Florida gathered at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to send a message amplified against racism.

One pastor said, "We're really tryna use our voice for there to be a clear call from Christians of where we stand on racism which is that it's evil."

Using bible verse 7:14 from second chronicles, pastors like Mike Patz, Karl Anderson and Gerard Duncan called for Christians to pray and heal as a community.

Patz, the pastor of Greenhouse Church, said, "We've got pastors from all over as far away as Jacksonville down to Ocala, most of Gainesville all the surrounding areas to here. There is this agreement that's something's gotta be done."

A little more than 200 people worshipped at one end of the stadium with social distancing and masks required. That didn't stop praise and worship.

A singer said, “It’s the community, the equality, just trying to get everyone to look up and forward.”

Whether praising in person or streaming online, Gainesville residents Jazmyne Randall and Danielle Lane wanted the message against racism to resonate with the audience.

Lane said, "It wouldn't do us any good if it all stayed in Gainesville. So to have people come near and far, it doesn't matter from where but for them to take everything that's being given today back home so they can talk to their communities, their people."

