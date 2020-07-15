Advertisement

Santa Fe College president and provost talks about reopening campus, international students

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The federal government is reversing course on a rule that threatened to deport international students studying online amid the pandemic.

The rule barring international students from taking all classes online has changed.

According to the Associated Press in Boston, the Trump administration rescinds rule barring foreign students from taking all classes online this fall.

This follows a lawsuit filed against ICE backed by more than 200 colleges including Santa Fe College. The lawsuit challenged the recently-announced directive saying international students cannot stay in the U.S. if they take all their classes online.

"That's one of the special population," said Santa Fe College Provost Dr. Edward Bonahue. "We do want to continue to serve them. We really value our international students presence on campus."

Santa Fe College plans on opening August 24.

The college will only have approximately 3,500 students on campus compared to its usual 16,000 students on campus before the pandemic.

There will be combination of virtual and in-person classes.

“We’re minimizing the number of individuals that can be on campus,” said Dr. Paul Brodie, the president of Santa Fe College. “That’s our focus of being conscious about not having too many people on campus. We will also adjust our employees based on the number of individuals that will be on campus. We will continue to employ remote working for some of our employees.”

Here is a link related to this story: https://www.wcjb.com/2020/07/13/more-than-200-schools-back-lawsuit-over-foreign-student-rule/

