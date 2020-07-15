Advertisement

Starke police: Shooting leaves 19-year-old man dead

The names of the victim, potential suspects, or persons of interest are not being released by police at this time.
By Brianda Villegas
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man dead. 

Police say the victim was found on Friday evening near the Church of God by Faith on Old Lawtey Road in Starke. 

Police confirm he was a 19-year-old African-American man.

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol came out to assist police when a large group gathered at the scene. 

