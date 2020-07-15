Starke police: Shooting leaves 19-year-old man dead

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man dead.

Police say the victim was found on Friday evening near the Church of God by Faith on Old Lawtey Road in Starke.

Police confirm he was a 19-year-old African-American man.

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol came out to assist police when a large group gathered at the scene.

The names of the victim, potential suspects, or persons of interest are not being released by police at this time.

