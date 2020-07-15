Advertisement

Stricklin talks season, positive test

Gator Athletic Director had COVID-19 last month, now recovered
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said on Tuesday he and other SEC leaders feel no reason to rush judgement on the fate of the 2020 college football season and reiterated that it will take more time to make an informed decision.

Stricklin added that he tested positive for the Coronavirus last month after experiencing mild symptoms, and has completed his time in quarantine. Through last weekend, 238 tests of Gator athletes across all sports have produced 29 positive results, but all but three of 188 athletes on campus for voluntary workouts have shown a negative result.

Meanwhile, the SEC is delaying the start of competition in volleyball, soccer, and cross country until at least the end of August. The earliest any University of Florida team will get the season underway will be September 4th, when the soccer team remains set to take on Florida State.

