Teen faces multiple charges of child pornography and distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 17-year-old in Gainesville faces multiple counts of child pornography.

Gainesville Police’s Internet Crimes against Children Task Force served a residential search warrant for the teen’s home.

During the investigation, the task force alongside the department’s SWAT team, found files containing videos and images of pre-pubescent children being sexually assaulted.

Facebook On June 16, 2020, the Gainesville Police Department's Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, with the assistance of GPD SWAT, served a residential search warrant. The investigation and subsequent warrant was prompted after GPD received a total of 10 cyber tips dating back to October 2019.

Police instigated the search after they received tips saying an online user was uploading images of child sexual abuse through social media platforms including Snapchat and Discord.

Now the teen is facing 18 counties of possession of child pornography and six counts of distribution of child pornography.

