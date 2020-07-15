Advertisement

What you need to know about Tax Day 2020

The last day to file your taxes is Wednesday, however, there is still an option to file for an extension.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The last day to file your taxes is Wednesday.

This comes three months after the original date, April 15, which was changed due to the pandemic.

According to the IRS, everyone is eligible to file for an extension, that extension would be until October 15th. The deadline to file is Wednesday.

You can also set-up a short-term or long-term payment plan.

Interest and penalties will begin to build on any remaining unpaid balances as soon as July, 16, and the penalty will be 10 times higher.

In order to receive refunds quicker, the IRS encourages taxpayers to file electronically, rather than by mail.

They said filing electronically and choosing direct deposit remains the fastest and safest way to file taxes and receive a refund.

You can do so online, by phone or with your mobile device.

You can find more information on how to file your taxes or file for an extension here.

