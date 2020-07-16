ACAS sets up GoFundMe for critically injured puppy
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People with Alachua County Animal Services are asking for help to treat a puppy after a tragic incident.
“Angel” is receiving care at the Blue Pearl specialty and emergency pet hospital in Gainesville. “Angel” was either by accident or intentionally dragged behind a truck, causing serious injuries.
A GoFundMe was set up to help pay for the animal’s long term care. The goal is $11,000. A link to the GoFundMe can be found here.
