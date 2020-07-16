Advertisement

Alachua County residents struggling to pay rent, waiting on CARES Act money

County commissioners have yet to announce date for distribution of the promised $21 million dollars to individuals for rent, utilities, childcare
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the pandemic continues, many people have growing concerns over keeping up with monthly bills, especially rent.

Governor DeSantis’ order for a temporary ban on evictions will expire on August 1st, which means those struggling to pay rent right now, could be losing their homes in just over three weeks. Last week, Alachua County commissioners approved a plan to distribute more than $46 million from the CARES Act to the community -- with over $21 million of that going to individuals in need of help with rent, utilities, childcare and more. The problem is, they haven’t decided when they’ll be distributing that money.

Meanwhile, some families in Alachua County have received help from local organizations like Catholic Charities. They’ve seen the severity of this issue first hand.

“There’s always people who lost their jobs or something happened to them that we would help them out ... but never to this volume before. And never with so much uncertainty as to when the income is going to come back and whether or not the utilities are going to be shut off or whether or not there’s going to be another extension on the moratorium,” Regional Director of Catholic Charities, John Barli, said.

So what can you do? Well, expert from North Central Florida Apartment Association, William Jaycox, says it may sound simple, but communicate with your landlord or housing supplier for a possible payment plan or alternative solution.

“Right now the moratorium doesn’t address the root cause of the problem, which is somebody’s inability to pay rent. We think providing more funding for these renting assistance programs should help those in need. But the best thing for the resident to do is reach out to the housing supplier. They have to let them know that they’re in need,” Jaycox said.

