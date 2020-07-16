Advertisement

Blue Highway Pizzeria closes due to COVID-19

Closed COVID-19
Closed COVID-19(MGN Online)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A pizza shop in North Central Florida is closing down temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

People with Blue Highway a Pizzeria say they will be closed for a week. This comes after the testing of all the employees revealed a part-timer worker had COVID-19 and was asymptomatic.

The employee most recently worked July 4 and 5. The company says they will continue to test employees.

Latest News

Local

Water line breaks in Dixie County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Residents in Dixie County almost had to deal with a boil advisory.

News

Plenty of Pit Bulls, Camp Fire USA host charity dog wash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Dog owners had the chance to help a local pet rescue group by bringing in their dogs for a wash.

Local

Local Rotary Club responds to the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Rotary Club of Gainesville was forced to make changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the civic organization said that the change to a virtual format allowed them to connect with chapters from across the world. They said they have continued serving the community throughout the pandemic.

News

Marion County Commission discusses budget during workshop - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Columbia County breaks COVID record with over 300 cases in a day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
With an outbreak at the Columbia Correctional Facility, the county has set a record for the largest single-day increase in positive COVID cases in North Central Florida.

Local

Teen faces multiple charges of child pornography and distribution

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

International students in NCFL “relieved” after reversed ICE rule regarding online classes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The reversal comes after a lawsuit filed against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that was backed by more than 200 colleges including Santa Fe College.

Local

Local Rotary Club responds to the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The Rotary Club of Gainesville was forced to make changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the civic organization said that the change to a virtual format allowed them to connect with chapters from across the world. They said they have continued serving the community throughout the pandemic.

News

Starke police: Shooting leaves 19-year-old man dead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The names of the victim, potential suspects, or persons of interest are not being released by police at this time.

News

Marion County Commission discusses budget during workshop

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
As Marion County Commissioners consider their shortfall, they have heard from various department heads over the past three days-- including one of the biggest budgetary expenditures, the Sheriff’s Office.