Blue Highway Pizzeria closes due to COVID-19

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A pizza shop in North Central Florida is closing down temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

People with Blue Highway a Pizzeria say they will be closed for a week. This comes after the testing of all the employees revealed a part-timer worker had COVID-19 and was asymptomatic.

The employee most recently worked July 4 and 5. The company says they will continue to test employees.