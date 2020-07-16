Advertisement

City of Gainesville discuss ways residents can track businesses not following face masks rules

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents will soon be able track businesses that are not following face masks rules in Gainesville.

City Manager Lee Feldman said since the city declared an emergency in March, over 10,500 inspections have been made.

A “Special Business Outreach” was used to encouraged shoppers to wear masks.

Feldman said more than 600 masks were given out.

The city is planning to launch a dashboard showing where complaints have been filed of employees not wearing masks.

“It’s important that we get compliance,” Feldman said. “We will cite. We will warn. We will take other legal remedies up to and including closing businesses down.”

Commissioner Reina Saco liked the idea of the dashboard for residents.

“Praise beyond praise for this dashboard,” Saco said. “I really like it and it goes to the transparency. This allows them the ability to follow up.”

The city is asking residents to call 3-1-1 to file mask order complaints.

