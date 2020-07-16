Controversy over CARES Act funding in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Millions of dollars are being handed out in North Central Florida through the CARES Act. Alachua county is distributing more than $46 million, but the city of Newberry might miss out on a piece of the pie.

CARES Act funding is federal money that was handed down to state governments. In Florida, the state decided to hand that money to each county to handle. Mark Sexton, the Director of Communications for Alachua County, said each of the 67 counties was free to create their disbursement plan.

"They gave the counties the ability to create their own programs," said Sexton.

He said to be eligible for Alachua County's program, individuals and institutions must follow their emergency order.

"The county made it clear that grantees were required to follow the emergency orders," said Sexton.

Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe says that this type of decision can hurt communities.

"Anytime you politicize or weaponize relief funding, really the only victim is the American resident, the American taxpayer. Who is already suffering enough in this moment," said Marlowe.

He said that if Newberry does not receive any of the funding it this will not have a significant impact on the city.

"At the end of the day, the city does not have a whole lot of lost revenue or expenditures on COVID-19," said Marlowe. "This isn't going to affect the city of Newberry to any great degree."

Marlowe said if the city were to receive money from the CARES Act, he would like to see it donated. Sexton said that would not be possible.

"The county is not going to be doing grants to cities, who will then do grants to businesses and individuals. The county represents everybody in the county," said Sexton.

Marlowe said he is encouraging all businesses and residents who are following the county's order to apply for the funding.

"I think that the biggest miscommunication that happened over the BOCC's decision to exclude Newberry from the CARES funding is that it doesn't apply to any resident or business in the city of Newberry who is following CDC guidelines and requiring masks. Again the city of Newberry has always encouraged those businesses and residents to do that," said Marlowe.

Sexton said businesses must follow specific steps before they receive any money.

"Businesses, municipalities, organizations will have to certify that they are following the county emergency order," said Sexton.

Marlowe said the Newberry city commission is focused on the community receiving money.

" I think I can speak for the entire city commission when we say that we believe all of the CARES funding anyway, should find its way into the pockets of residents and businesses," said Marlowe. "That's where relief funding should go, to begin with."

Sexton said it's simple.

"To be eligible for these dollars, you have to be following the law," said Sexton.

He said all of the details for how the funds will be used are still being worked out.

