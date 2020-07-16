Advertisement

Driver leads deputies on a chase with a baby in the car

(KTUU)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office released a dashcam video of a driver leading deputies on a chase while a baby was in the car.

Deputies say they attempted to stop Barry Wingrove for speeding, but instead, he drove off. He then crossed into the oncoming traffic lanes. But deputies didn’t give up the chase so he jumped out and ran. He tracked down and tased. In the back seat of the car was an 8-month old baby.

Wingrove faces child abuse, fleeing, and drug possession charges.

