‘Golden Girls’ house is for sale, but it’s not in Florida

It’s in Southern California
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Fans of the 1980s comedy “The Golden Girls” can pick up a bit of TV history for a cool $3 million.

The model for the house that Blanche, Rose, Sophia and Dorothy shared on the show is for sale. But it’s not in South Florida.

You can find it in Brentwood, California.

Exteriors of the modest mid-century ranch were used in the first season of the TV series that was set in Miami.

But when the show starring Bea Arthur and Betty White became a mega-hit, an exact replica was built on a studio backlot.

The original owner says he got a modest fee from the show’s producers for featuring his home.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

