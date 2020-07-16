Advertisement

Human remains identified in 24-year-old Columbia County cold case

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has released an update after finding remains relating to a more than two-decade-old cold case.

In 1996, Keith Bamford, 39, was reported missing by his mother after having last been seen leaving a mental health facility in Lake City.

In 2002, a hunter found a human skull in the Lulu area and a search led to additional remains. For 16 years, the remains were kept at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Jacksonville before finally being sent to the University of North Texas Center for an ID.

Last month, Columbia County deputies got the news that the remains belong to Bamford but the cause of death is still unknown.

