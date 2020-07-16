July OBS sales underwhelm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The numbers were lower once again during the second session of the OBS July two-year-olds and horses of racing age.

A chestnut filly, sired by “Not This Time,” out of Exotic Design topped the day two sales. She ran the fastest eighth of a mile during Thursday’s under tack session.

Overall, 155 thoroughbreds were auctioned off for a session total of $3,800,000, numbers far below last year’s second session. Day three starts at 10 am Friday morning.

