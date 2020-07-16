Advertisement

Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Center to hold food giveaway Friday

A religious group is planning to provide meals to as many as 1,5000 families in Gainesville on Friday.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A religious group is planning to provide meals to as many as 1,5000 families in Gainesville on Friday.

The Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center are hosting a drive-through food distribution event. Individuals or families will be able to drive by and have a 10-pound box of fresh produce put in their car.

The event is at the center on NW 5th Avenue starting at 4 pm and going until 6. Boxes will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

