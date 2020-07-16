Advertisement

Ocala Breeders Sales sees surge in online sales

Several changes have been made to create a safe environment at Ocala Breeders Sales.
Several changes have been made to create a safe environment at Ocala Breeders Sales.
By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Horse Capital is working to adapt to working amid the Coronavirus.

  In addition to postponing sales, Ocala Breeders Sales is asking that participants keep several guidelines in mind.

In addition to postponing sales, Ocala Breeders Sales is asking that participants keep several guidelines in mind.
In addition to postponing sales, Ocala Breeders Sales is asking that participants keep several guidelines in mind.

Several people have been following the guidelines when attending sales in person, but if you’re not comfortable coming out to the sale in person just yet there is another option.  

OBS has launched an online bidding service so buyers can still participate but from the comfort of their own home.

Ocala Breeders Sales launched this online option for its June sale - a first for the thoroughbred sales industry.
Ocala Breeders Sales launched this online option for its June sale - a first for the thoroughbred sales industry.

  “It has been a welcome addition to the auction process. Certainly during these times when we’re all affected by the pandemic and certainly the pandemic has affected our business but the online bidding has allowed us to mitigate some of that,” OBS Director of Sales Tod Wojciechowski said.

 OBS launched this online option for its June sale - a first for the thoroughbred sales industry.  

“I’m pretty sure I’m accurate in saying that we were the first thoroughbred sales company to have a live online auction component along with the live sale,” he added.

 Roughly 300 people have singed up to use the service.   The company sold 50 to 60 horses to online bidders over the first two sessions of the July sale.  

“It will remain part of our auction landscape. I think it’s here to stay,” Wojciechowski said.

 OBS’s next sale will be in October. 

