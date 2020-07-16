Plenty of Pit Bulls, Camp Fire USA host charity dog wash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dog owners had the chance to help a local pet rescue group by bringing in their dogs for a wash.

A volunteer-run organization called Plenty of Pit Bulls and volunteers from the Camp Fire USA hosted a charity dog wash at Earth Pets in Gainesville.

A dog wash was $5 and the organization raised $77.

The dog wash was created to raise money to help with POPB's animal rescue efforts.

"It's very important when the community gets involved because our help and our funding comes from the community," said Jude Macera, the POPB adoption event coordinator. "When groups come like this, we try to put something together to see how they can help out and get people to come and donate."

Here is a link to the organization's website: www.popb.org

The email for the organization is gainesvillepitbulls@gmail.com and the phone number is 352-405-1696.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.