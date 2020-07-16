Putnam County man wins lottery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County man can now call himself a millionaire.

34-year-old Joseph Turchiano of Interlachen claimed his more than $2,000,000 share of a $4,000,000 jackpot. He is taking his winnings as a lump sum of nearly $1.8 million.

The Circle K on State Road 100 in Florahome will receive a $25,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

