Advertisement

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

By Natalie Grim
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Trump administration announced this week an overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act that would make infrastructure projects such as pipelines move faster.

NEPA was introduced under President Nixon and requires all federal agencies to go through an environmental review of all proposed projects. The new guidelines will shorten the review period for a number of infrastructure projects such as pipelines and highways.

Gray DC spoke to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D) about how the new changes will impact projects in North Dakota like the Dakota Access Pipeline. Click above to watch the interview.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Politics

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT
The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Politics

Trump talks police reform, coronavirus and the election in one-on-one interview

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
President Donald Trump spoke one-on-one with Gray Television's Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Wednesday at the White House.

Latest News

Politics

Qualifying period for local and state House seats ends

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Walker Thomas
The qualifying period for county and state House seats ended Friday and there will be some interesting confrontations in the fall.

Politics

FULL LIST: NCFL's qualified candidates for County and State House offices

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By Patricia Matamoros
The qualifying period for County and State House seats ended Friday and there will be some interesting confrontations in the fall.

Politics

The Republican National Convention will be hosted in Florida

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT
|
By Dylan Lyons
The Republican National Convention is coming to the sunshine state, and the party will re-nominate President Donald Trump as their candidate on the First Coast. As they say every election year, the road to the White House runs through the State of Florida.

Politics

One-on-one with RNC chair: Jacksonville chosen as second convention site

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Ted Fioraliso, and Timothy Knapp
President Donald Trump will now accept the Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Fla. Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro speaks with Ronna McDaniel about logistics and safety.

Politics

Republicans choose Jacksonville for nomination 'celebration'

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT
|
By Ted Fioraliso
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement Thursday night.

Politics

Jacksonville will host the Republican National Convention

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT
|
By WJXT Staff
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Thursday that Jacksonville, Florida will be the host city to celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump.