Santa Fe College to Host Virtual Event for Families

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College will be hosting a “Fall Focus for Families” virtual event Thursday, July 16, 2020, starting at 3 pm. This event will cover information about the upcoming Fall semester and what resources are available for students, parents and family members.

Santa Fe is asking people to register in advance of the event, and the link to do so can be found here.

