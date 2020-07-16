The Lila Leach case remains unsolved 10 years later

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A cold case in Alachua County has entered its 10th year.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to solve the murder of Lila Leach.

Leach was attacked in her home in Newberry on this day in 2010 and later died from her injuries.

Over the course of the investigation, ASO detectives eliminated 19 suspects by DNA testing.

ASO is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help solve the case.

“This has been our consistent message is that somebody in the community knows something,” Sgt. Frank Kinsey, ASO public information officer. “We need somebody to come forward. If they’re ready to alleviate what they’ve been carrying around for all of these years, we are here to find justice for Lila and help her family recover.”

Deputies say anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP(7867).

