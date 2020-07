DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a close one for some Dixie County residents. Cross City clerk Brenda Royal posted on Facebook on Wednesday evening after a water line broke.

The line could have required the entire city to lose water and go under a boil water advisory. But the clerk says the line was able to be fixed avoiding a water shutoff.

