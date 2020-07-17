Advertisement

1500 boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables up for grabs at a giveaway in Gainesville

Each 10-pound box was filled with salad mixes, apples and baby carrots.
Food Giveaway
Food Giveaway(Ruelle Fludd)
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

First, it was masks, now it’s meals. At the Lubavitch-Chabad center in Gainesville, 1500 boxes of fresh fruits and fresh vegetables were up for grabs, free of charge.

The co-director said, “We need to show as much support as we can.”

The make-shift drive-thru had hundreds of cars popping their trunks ready for a box with ten pounds of food in it. For co-director Chanie Goldman, the giveaway is a chance to show kindness.

“I just want to put that message out there that when you see someone struggling or you see someone challenged, and sometimes you can’t even see it because people put on a happy face. But everyone’s gotta do their part. And even if you, if you have a little bit you can give something to someone else.”

One patron came by to pick up food for more than just himself. "Just in general take care of your fellow human beings."

Aldrin Catabay says the giveaway was a good opportunity to pass the act of kindness to others in need. "And so, I posted it online and I wanted to deliver some to some of our elderly and whichever family needs it and I don't mind taking one for myself. It's hard times you know, just trying to do good for the community."

In each box are salad mixes, apple slices and a bag full of baby carrots that people could take multiples of.

