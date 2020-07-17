Advertisement

Alachua County Booking Report: July 17 2020

Alachua County Booking Report
Alachua County Booking Report(WCJB TV20 News)
By James Hamlin
Published: Jul. 17, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Alachua County Department of the Jail from July 16 2020.

The PDF can be found on this page as “Booking Logs 07-17-20.”

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

