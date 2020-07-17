Alachua County Jail inmate, who tested positive for COVID-19, was supposed to be released before

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We first brought you the story of inmate Gerald Griffins going to the hospital for low pulse and oxygen on Tuesday, and now we know that by that time he was past his release date.

Deputies discovered what they call an anomaly in Griffins’s paperwork as they were assessing whether he would qualify for a medical release.

They immediately released him from custody, though ASO will continue to pay all hospital bills.

Sheriff’s officials tell TV20 that no family member reached out to let them know Griffins should have been released. But ASO will launch an internal investigation. This isn’t the first release mistake at the jail.

In May, records obtained by TV20 showed an inmate convicted for domestic violence was released 120 days early.

We have no update on Griffins’s condition tonight, but we plan to follow up tomorrow.

