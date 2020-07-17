Coronavirus moves Levitt Amp Ocala Music Series into the next year

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The coronavirus pandemic pushed another music event into the next year.

The Levitt Amp Ocala Music Series will now be rescheduled for 2021.

The series consists of 10 family-friendly concerts held every Friday between April and June had been originally postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Marion Cultural Alliance and the City of Ocala, the organizers of the event, reassessed the situation and made the decision to postpone the event.

The Levitt Foundation awarded the city of Ocala with the Levitt Amp Grant for the fourth year in the row. The foundation offers $25,000 in funds to bring musical events to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 400,000.

Each concert would also spotlight local nonprofit organizations who will also offer interactive activities at the venue.

