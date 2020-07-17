Countless cars drive-by for a surprise birthday celebration in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

She was the first African American woman to graduate with a doctorate in food microbiology from the University of Florida in 1989 and today, it's her birthday.

Doctor Sally K. Williams, a double gator graduate and Sunday School teacher, sat outside Williams Temple C.O.G.I.C. Friends, family and even Gainesville police officers gave gifts and cheers to celebrate Williams, social distance style.

Her daughter Kathy Williams said, “We love her and we are blessed to have her in our life. She is the matriarch of our family and we try to let her know every day that we’re here on earth together. We have to give people their flowers while they’re here and this is the biggest bouquet ever, so we’re excited about that.”

Dr. Williams is 70 years young and has been an Associate Professor at the university for 26 years.

