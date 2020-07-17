COVID-19 test results seeing major delay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you think you could have COVID-19 and are waiting on test results, you're not the only one.

If you've been missing TV20 Reporter Nicole Rogers, it's because she is on her 11th day of waiting on her test results.

Health officials say now it can take up to 12 days to receive results because labs are having a hard time keeping up.

Alachua County Health Spokesperson Paul Myers says if you think you could be infected, stay home, because people are getting their results too late.

"What we are seeing right now is our labs, because of the massive amount of tests they are trying to process, we're not getting those test results in a meaningful time," he said. "In other words by the time you get your test results back, the incubation period is almost over."

Myers says everyone should self-isolate if they have concerns regarding COVID-19 until they receive a negative test result.

