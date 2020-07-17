Advertisement

Deadline to register to vote in primary election is Monday

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, July 20 for the primary election on August 18.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you’re not registered to vote and would like to, you can do so online or in person at the Supervisor of Elections Office.

You can also pick up an application at various locations such as certain public libraries, post offices and City Hall's.

You can download the application online and fill it out from home, then deliver or mail the application, as long as it's completed and postmarked by Monday.

Once you're registered, your voter information card will be mailed to you.

Since you must be a registered voter in the party the primary is being held, if you want to change your party affiliation before the election, the deadline to do so will also be on July, 20.

Click here to register online.

