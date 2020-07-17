Demolition begins on UF’s Alfred A. McKethan Stadium

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the completion of the University of Florida’s new baseball stadium, the demolition of the old ballpark has begun.

The demolition of Alfred A. McKethan stadium got underway Thursday and is expected to last two and a half months. The new stadium will incorporate the former’s namesake to be called “Alfred A. McKethan Field at Florida Ballpark.”

The $65 million facilities is expected to open with a number of new fan amenities including premium seating, expanded parking and an open concourse. There will also be an area near the outfield called “The Grove” that will include food trucks, a beer garden and family-friendly seating and games.

“I think it’ll be a gathering place, you know, because it’s so comfortable, it’ll be a place where people want to bring their families, where people want to go to as an event. The sightlines are incredible, the shade opportunities are incredible, [its got] all chairback seating,” said Chip Howard, UF’s Executive Associate Athletic Director.

“I think it’s a place where somebody can come by on their way home from work or on their way home from school and stop by and watch three or four innings and then go home. It’s just someplace that I think, because of its proximity, close to 34th [Street], close to Archer, it’s someplace where people are going to gravitate to, no doubt.”

Once demolition of the old stadium is finished, a new $85 million standalone football facility will be built in its place.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.