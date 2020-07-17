Advertisement

Demolition begins on UF’s Alfred A. McKethan Stadium

Once demolition of McKethan Stadium is finished, a new $85 million standalone football facility will be built in its place.
Once demolition of McKethan Stadium is finished, a new $85 million standalone football facility will be built in its place.(WCJB)
By Josh Kimble
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the completion of the University of Florida’s new baseball stadium, the demolition of the old ballpark has begun.

The demolition of Alfred A. McKethan stadium got underway Thursday and is expected to last two and a half months. The new stadium will incorporate the former’s namesake to be called “Alfred A. McKethan Field at Florida Ballpark.”

The $65 million facilities is expected to open with a number of new fan amenities including premium seating, expanded parking and an open concourse. There will also be an area near the outfield called “The Grove” that will include food trucks, a beer garden and family-friendly seating and games.

“I think it’ll be a gathering place, you know, because it’s so comfortable, it’ll be a place where people want to bring their families, where people want to go to as an event. The sightlines are incredible, the shade opportunities are incredible, [its got] all chairback seating,” said Chip Howard, UF’s Executive Associate Athletic Director.

“I think it’s a place where somebody can come by on their way home from work or on their way home from school and stop by and watch three or four innings and then go home. It’s just someplace that I think, because of its proximity, close to 34th [Street], close to Archer, it’s someplace where people are going to gravitate to, no doubt.”

Once demolition of the old stadium is finished, a new $85 million standalone football facility will be built in its place.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

GRU's Moratorium on late fees and payments expired today, however you will not have to pay your past due bill all at once.

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

GRU Moratorium on late fees and payments expire today

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Casey Fite
GRU is offering a coronavirus payment plan, it started today and will spread payments over a 6 month period.

News

Ex-inmate is back in jail after failing to help his friends escape

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
Alexander Phillip, 20, was released this week, but he couldn’t stay away. He went back to try and help a friend escape.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing held in Williston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Kimble
The next testing site will be held in Chiefland, although a date has not yet been set.

Latest News

Local

Florida’s unemployment numbers show slight improvement since May

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Deadline to register to vote in Fla. primary election is Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, July 20 for the primary election on August 18.

Local

Coronavirus moves Levitt Amp Ocala Music Series into the next year

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

Nightly closures at Ocala International Airport continue into next week

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

"What's Up?" with K-Country

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

Ocala woman breeds champions and receives multiple honors for thoroughbred farm

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Charlotte Weber of Live Oak Stud was honored by the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association with Several Awards.