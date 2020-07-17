Advertisement

Ex-inmate is back in jail after failing to help his friends escape

By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - He was so happy to get out of jail that he tried to help a friend get out too. 

A suspect has been identified in this week’s failed escape attempt from the Marion County jail.   Alexander Phillip, 20, was released this week, but he couldn’t stay away. He went back to try and help a friend escape. 

now Alexander Phillip faces several additional charges including burglary of a dwelling, attempted escape, possession of burglary tools and possession of contraband.
Monday night around 9:30 he returned to the jail, bolt cutters and pick-axe in hand, to break his friends out.  

“There was two inmates inside the jail that were complicit with his plan and his actions and it was determined that this way something that they planned,” MCSO Public Information Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

But he ended up fleeing and leaving the tools behind - which detectives used to find him.

  “These tools we found, we were able to figure out where they were purchased from, reviewed video footage from the store and they were able to determine and see Mr. Phillip in there buying these tools,” Bloom said.

Phillip was arrested in Sumter County and will be transported back to the Marion County jail.  

now Alexander Phillip faces several additional charges including burglary of a dwelling, attempted escape, possession of burglary tools and possession of contraband.
“He’s an escape risk obviously, like the other two so whenever we have an escape risk inmate they’re housed differently where they’re put into different confinement so we can keep a higher eye on them versus just being in the general population with the rest of the inmates so he’s being watched very closely,” Bloom said.  

Phillip was previously in jail for grand theft of a firearm and improper use of that firearm.   Now he faces several additional charges including burglary of a dwelling, attempted escape, possession of burglary tools and possession of contraband.

