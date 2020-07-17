Florida’s unemployment numbers show slight improvement since May

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida’s released the unemployment numbers for the month of June and they seem to show a slight improvement since May.

June’s unemployment numbers that came out Friday morning was at 10.4%, which is down 3.3% from the numbers in the May.

Looking at the numbers from a year-to-year basis; June’s numbers are still 7.2% more than the same time last year. Florida reported that they lost 541,800 jobs lost over the course of the year, which is a 6.1% decrease. June’s statistics reflect the impacts of COVID-19 and efforts to reopen businesses and services.

Meanwhile Florida fared relatively better than the rest of the country. The U.S. unemployment rate was 11.1% in June. Nationwide, the numbers of jobs fell 8.6% over the year.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.