Former Gator Henderson inks first pro contract

By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cornerback CJ Henderson, who the Jacksonville Jaguars selected ninth overall out of the University of Florida in this year’s draft, has signed his first NFL contract.

Terms of the deal are a fully guaranteed four-year, $20.5 million contract that includes a fifth-year option.

Henderson, who left the Gators after his junior season, totaled six interceptions in three years, all during his freshman and sophomore campaigns. While he did not come up wth a pick in 2019, Henderson did break up 11 passes. He will be counted on to contribute right away in Jacksonville, after the Jaguars traded cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey in the last year.

