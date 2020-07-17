Advertisement

Former inmate of Alachua County Jail now hospitalized with COVID-19

Gerald Griffin has diabetes and congestive heart failure as he battles COVID-19 and pneumonia
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

A typo by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office kept Gerald Griffin in jail during the time he contracted coronavirus.

His daughter said, “He would be playing a big role in my boys’ life, which my father has always been my biggest supporter.”

Griffin spent more than two years incarcerated for three charges of violating probation. In that time, he tested positive for COVID-19. His daughter added, “They don’t call him grandpa, they call him dada. So that’s what they call him.”

Griffin was taken to UF Health Shands hospital with low oxygen levels. His daughter, Gemeka, says they both reached out to the state attorney's office and Judge James Colaw for his release, with no answer.

"But he's feeling better now that he's released. He was very concerned that while was in the jail he didn't know what was going to happen because he wasn't getting any treatment. So he was very frantic, very emotional while he was incarcerated still."

Griffins is a type two diabetic and suffers from congestive heart failure. Combating COVID-19 and now pneumonia, Gemeka says that he's feeling better with proper treatment at Shands hospital.

The sheriff's office spokesman said, "It was a big math problem that wasn't figured out."

For the three charges, Griffin could serve some time concurrently and earn time off his sentence for a release that was supposed to be last month. A clerical error kept him incarcerated.

Public information officer Art Forgey said, "It's a horrible situation anytime, once again, I'll say it again, anytime that you have human element in this and interaction in with this and trying to decipher the court notes and the court's intent. Mistakes are, potential for mistakes are there."

An internal investigation is underway to find the source of the mistake. In the meantime, the sheriff’s office has promised to cover 100% of Griffin’s medical bills.

