Four members of the Levy County Sheriff’s office test positive for COVID-19

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff Boby McCallum is reporting that four members of the sheriff’s office staff have tested positive for covid-19.

All of the employees worked in the law enforcement, detention, and administrative divisions of the sheriff’s office.

Test results for additional employees are pending. Staff will be paid if required to quarantine.

At this time no inmates at the detention center have tested positive.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.