Free COVID-19 testing held in Williston

The next testing site will be held in Chiefland, although a date has not yet been set.
The next testing site will be held in Chiefland, although a date has not yet been set.
By Josh Kimble
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Free mobile testing for COVID-19 continued in Levy County Friday morning.

The Levy County Health Department hosted the drive-thru testing at Greater Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Williston.

The health department says the test sites are typically open for three hours, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and average more than one hundred tests.

“I think it’s working well. It’s giving us the opportunity as the health department to reach out and work with the communities to make sure that we’re having an impact, an effect on public health,” said Mark Johnson, a planner for the Levy County Health Department.

“We’ve got a huge community turnout for this thing and it’s great. The people of Levy County are just doing an amazing job working with all the departments. And I think the more we do it, the more the public really wants to partake in it.”

The next testing site will be held in Chiefland, although a date has not yet been set.

