GRU Moratorium on late fees and payments expire today

GRU's Moratorium on late fees and payments expired today, however you will not have to pay your past due bill all at once.

GRU is offering a coronavirus payment plan, it started today and will spread payments over a 6 month period.

The plan also prevents any shut offs as long as your new payments are paid in full.

GRU automatically enrolled more than 75 hundred customers already.

We have information on how to sign up on our website at WCJB.COM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.