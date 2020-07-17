Advertisement

GRU Moratorium on late fees and payments expire today

By Casey Fite
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRU's Moratorium on late fees and payments expired today, however you will not have to pay your past due bill all at once.

GRU is offering a coronavirus payment plan, it started today and will spread payments over a 6 month period.

The plan also prevents any shut offs as long as your new payments are paid in full.

GRU automatically enrolled more than 75 hundred customers already.

We have information on how to sign up on our website at WCJB.COM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ex-inmate is back in jail after failing to help his friends escape

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
Alexander Phillip, 20, was released this week, but he couldn’t stay away. He went back to try and help a friend escape.

News

Deadline to register to vote in Fla. primary election is Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, July 20 for the primary election on August 18.

News

Countless cars drive-by for a surprise birthday celebration in Gainesville

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Dr. Sally Williams of Gainesville celebrated her 70th birthday with a surprise parade.

News

1500 boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables up for grabs at a giveaway in Gainesville

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Hundreds of cars were drawn to another giveaway at the Lubavitch Chabad center in Gainesville. This time people in need drove away with a trunk full of food

Latest News

News

City of Gainesville discuss ways residents can track businesses not following face masks rules

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Residents will soon be able track businesses that are not following face masks rules in Gainesville.

News

The Lila Leach case remains unsolved 10 years later

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies are trying to solve the murder of Lila Leach.

News

Controversy over CARES Act funding in Alachua County

Updated: 23 hours ago
Alachua County received more than $46 million in funding from the CARES Act. Commissioners decided for their program individuals, businesses, and municipalities must follow the county's emergency order to qualify for the funds. That decision may cause the city of Newberry to lose out on a piece of the pie.

News

Human remains identified in 24-year-old Columbia County cold case

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Columbia County deputies received word last month that the remains belong to Keith Bamford but the cause of death is still unknown.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

News

Ocala Breeders Sales sees surge in online sales

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Julia Laude
OBS has launched an online bidding service so buyers can still participate but from the comfort of their own home.