Levy County Sheriff’s Office experiences phone service disruptions

(KKCO)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office information technology personnel, there has been a deliberate attempt to disrupt their operations. These types of attacks have also been experienced at other law enforcement agencies across the country. 

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing issues with AT&T land lines for non-emergency calls. 

Citizens have reported that calls have been dropped. However, the Sheriff’s office wants citizens to know that the calls aren’t being dropped intentionally. 

The LCSO says if you have a non-emergency situation you can call 911 at this time. 

911 emergency calls haven’t been affected. 

The office is working with AT&T to solve the problem. 

