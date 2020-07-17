Nightly closures at Ocala International Airport continue into next week
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Nightly closures at the Ocala International airport resumed Thursday night.
Due to construction work on the runway and taxiway, the airport will be closed at 8 p.m. until next Wednesday.
Construction will take place with the exception of Saturday nights into Sunday mornings.
Helicopters will still be allowed to take off and land in an area away from the construction.
