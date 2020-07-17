Advertisement

Nightly closures at Ocala International Airport continue into next week

Construction will take place with the exception of Saturday nights into Sunday mornings.
Construction will take place with the exception of Saturday nights into Sunday mornings.
Construction will take place with the exception of Saturday nights into Sunday mornings.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Nightly closures at the Ocala International airport resumed Thursday night.

Due to construction work on the runway and taxiway, the airport will be closed at 8 p.m. until next Wednesday.

Construction will take place with the exception of Saturday nights into Sunday mornings.

Construction will take place with the exception of Saturday nights into Sunday mornings.
Construction will take place with the exception of Saturday nights into Sunday mornings.(WCJB Staff)

Helicopters will still be allowed to take off and land in an area away from the construction.

