Ocala woman breeds champions and receives multiple honors for thoroughbred farm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The honors keep pouring in for one of the horse capital’s leading people.

Charlotte Weber of Live Oak Stud was honored by the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association with Several Awards.

Weber bred and raised the horse, Global Access, who has been named the Florida-bred champion 3-year-old Colt or Gelding.

This is the 16th time Weber has received this honor.

Weber was named the leading owner for the fourth time and Live Oak Stud was named the Florida Breeder of the Year for the third time.

