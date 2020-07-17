Pandemic impacting NCFL’s two-year programs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The athletic departments at two of North Central Florida’s smaller colleges will be among those most affected by Coronavirus-related cancelations and suspensions of play. Athletic Directors Rebecca Golden of Florida Gateway College in Lake City and Jim Keites of Santa Fe College in Gainesville spoke with TV20 News about the NJCAA’s decision to delay the start of contact fall sports until the start of the spring semester.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.