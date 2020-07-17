Advertisement

Watch a New Jersey transit officer revive a baby born at a train station

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEWARK, N.J. (Gray News) - A New Jersey Transit Police officer took live-saving actions Tuesday to revive a baby born at a train station, and it was captured on bodycam video.

Authorities say officers at Newark Penn Station responded to a women’s restroom and found a woman cradling her newborn girl.

The baby wasn’t breathing and was gray in color. Officer Bryan Richards started performing chest compressions, but the baby remained unresponsive.

Richards realized the baby needed medical care as soon as possible, so he had another officer drive him and the child to the hospital while he continued performing chest compressions.

The baby began breathing and crying shortly before the officers arrived at the hospital.

Authorities say the child is now doing well.

NJ Transit Police perform life-saving CPR to revive an unresponsive newborn. Newark, N.J. – New Jersey Transit Police...

Posted by NJ Transit Police on Friday, July 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

